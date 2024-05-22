Pakistan plans to establish 10 IT Parks by next year

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has planned to establish ten new Software and Information Technology (IT) Parks across Pakistan by next year.

This was stated during a briefing by Ministry of Information Technology to a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Briefing the prime minister about the IT Parks, the ministry officials said that the Islamabad’s IT Park being established through South Korean cooperation, would be completed by next year. The facility would feature startups, incubation centers, banks, restaurants and other facilities.

Besides, another IT Park being developed by South Korea’s support near the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi would be completed by 2027.

Moreover, 43 software technology parks had been established in 20 cities. By 2025, around 100 new E-Rozgar centers and 10 new software technology parks would be developed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said establishment of IT parks will boost the country’s IT growth, exports and will provide facilities to start-ups.

He directed that construction work of Islamabad IT Park should be completed at the earliest. The Prime Minister also directed to conduct a third party evaluation regarding the performance of software technology parks.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take practical steps on priority basis to increase Pakistan’s IT exports.

“Pakistan has a lot of potential in the field of information technology, which needs to be fully exploited,” he said, adding that tech industry can support the government in stabilising the economy.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the role played by Pakistani entrepreneurs in promotion and development of the IT sector.

The Prime Minister directed to take appropriate measures to improve the quality of 4G services in the country.

He also directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to ensure that IT exporters should not face any obstacle from the banks in the debit card and foreign currency issues.