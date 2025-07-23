Pakistan ‘plans’ to upgrade two more airports to int’l standards

ISLAMABAD – July 23, 2025: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has approved a series of major developments, including upgrading Sukkur and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan airports to international status, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the authority has decided to expand Sukkur Airport along with its runway to meet international standards. Simultaneously, Dera Ismail Khan Airport will undergo a complete reconstruction to transform it into a modern facility.

The Board of Directors has also approved the upgradation and expansion of Rahim Yar Khan Airport, which includes the renovation of infrastructure and the extension of the runway.

In addition, the federal government will decide on the construction of a new airport in Mirpur after the completion of a feasibility study, the sources added.

These decisions were formally approved during the latest board meeting of the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government decided to build an airport in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the demand of overseas Pakistanis.

Building an airport in AJK was a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis.

In this context, a letter from British Members of Parliament of Kashmiri origin also surfaced, supporting the demand.

British MPs had written to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging the construction of the airport.