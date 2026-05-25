Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, appreciating the support of Chinese leadership in promoting peace and achieving the US-Iran ceasefire, informed his counterpart Li Qiang that a lot of ground had already been covered and the situation was moving in the right direction for the restoration of peace in the region.

“We hope and pray to Allah Almighty that peace will be restored. A lot of ground has already been covered. Things are moving in the right direction,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks during the meeting with Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, during his four-day official visit to China.

The prime minister, who was earlier accorded a guard of honour, thanked President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership for their great support to Pakistan in promoting peace and achieving a ceasefire, assuring President Xi’s four-point agenda would be fully endorsed. He also mentioned the five-point support programme for the ceasefire, announced after Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar’s meeting with his counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He said that the world was passing through a very critical moment amid a crisis in the Gulf, and Pakistan had played a very sincere role to mediate between the United States and Iran.

Referred to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s visit to Iran, who was also present in the meeting, said that he had played a very important role, going back and forth with the Iranian leadership and American leadership, along with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his counterparts, not only in Iran but also in the Gulf countries.

“I think we have to really be together so that the world at large is at peace and business as usual starts again, because this crisis has hit not only the economies in the region — including Pakistan, which is a net importer of oil and oil products — but the global community,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

Expressing his gratitude to Premier Li for the invitation, he said it was always a great pleasure to visit China, as each time new changes and major developments were witnessed.

He also expressed deepest condolences on the tragic gas explosion at the coal mine in Shanxi, causing deaths and injuries, conveying full solidarity to the victims and their families.

The prime minister said that both countries were celebrating 75 years of “glorious” friendship and diplomatic relations established by their founding fathers, who laid a strong foundation and an edifice between the two countries. Both countries were trying to take that legacy forward on this great journey towards promoting our relations.

In his remarks, Premier Li said that Pakistan had maintained close communication and coordination, safeguarded common interests, and injected positive energy into regional peace.

He said during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz later in the day, President Xi Jinping would provide strategic guidance for further deepening bilateral relations.

“China is ready to work with Pakistan to pursue greater solidarity, carry forward traditional friendship, firmly support each other, and keep expanding practical cooperation to deliver more results in building a community with a shared future for the two countries,” he added.