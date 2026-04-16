ANTALYA: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Thursday to participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Upon arrival in Antalya, the prime minister and his delegation were received by Governor Hulusi Sahin. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yusuf Junaid, along with senior diplomatic officials, was also present at the airport.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend the forum on Friday, where he will participate in the “Leaders Panel” and present Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global issues.

On the sidelines of the forum, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders.

The Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and the prime minister’s spokesperson for international media Musharraf Zaidi.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in Jeddah.

During their warm and cordial meeting that lasted almost two hours, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional situation.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brethren.

He appreciated the exemplary patience and restraint shown by Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister shared with the Crown Prince the recent developments related to Pakistan’s peace efforts, which led to the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad.

The crown prince appreciated the constructive role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the peace process.