PMD issues new prediction about Eid-ul-Fitr moon

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has been summoned on March 30 to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 moon, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Islamabad, while the meetings of the other zonal committees will be held at their respective places.

In this regard, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on March 31.

Regarding the sighting of the moon, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the birth of the Shawwal moon will take place on March 29 at 3:58 am, and the moon will remain in the sky for 70 minutes after sunset.

Read More: Update on new currency note for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the 20-hour-old moon can be seen with the naked eye and easily, and on March 30, at the time of sighting, the moon will be about 27 hours old.

The federal government has also announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays will be observed from Monday (March 31) to April 2.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

