Sahiwal: Scientists at the Potato Research Institute (PRI), Sahiwal, have developed four new potato lines with high dry matter content (DMC), a breakthrough expected to support Pakistan’s growing processed potato industry, particularly the production of French fries and potato chips.

“We have recently developed four new potato lines with a dry matter content exceeding 22%,” Potato Research Institute Director Dr Rana Aftab Iqbal said in an interview. He identified the new lines as L 5-2, FD 74-30, FD 35-36 and FD 74-50.

Dr Aftab Iqbal said the Potato Research Institute, established in 2009, has so far developed 12 table potato varieties. Three of them — Punjab, Sadaf and Ruby — have a dry matter content ranging between 20% and 22%.

He said high dry matter content is one of the most important characteristics for processed potato products, as varieties with low DMC are unsuitable for producing quality French fries and potato chips.

“Table potato varieties with low dry matter content cannot be effectively processed into value-added products such as chips and French fries,” he said.

According to Dr Aftab Iqbal, farmers in Punjab have traditionally favoured high-yielding table potato varieties, which generally have lower dry matter content because they offer better yields per acre. However, he said growers have increasingly begun cultivating imported high-DMC varieties, mostly of Dutch origin, including Lady Rosetta, Hermes, Alverstone, Venus, Sante and Asterix.

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“There is a need to develop more high-DMC varieties locally, as they are better adapted to Pakistan’s climatic conditions, including frost, drought and heat stress,” he said.

He added that farming practices, fertiliser management — particularly the type of potash applied — and harvesting time also influence the dry matter content of potatoes.

Dr Ahmad Din, Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faisalabad, said Pakistan, despite producing around 10 million tonnes of potatoes annually and ranking among the world’s top 10 potato producers, has yet to fully capitalise on the expanding global market for processed potato products.

“It is mainly due to the cultivation of low-DMC potato varieties, which are unsuitable for processing into chips and French fries,” he said.

Dr Ahmad said potato varieties with a dry matter content above 20% are preferred for French fries because they absorb less oil, resulting in a crispier product and improved processing quality.

He said processors currently rely mainly on imported high-DMC potato varieties, including Sante, Lady Rosetta, Cardinal and Asterix, for manufacturing chips and French fries.