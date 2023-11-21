27.9 C
Power division recovers Rs55 billion from pilfers

ISLAMABAD: The power division on Tuesday shared the details of recovery and arrests during an ongoing drive against electricity pilfers across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details shared by the secretary power division over Rs55 billion have been recovered from pilfers in a countrywide drive, while 29,561 have been arrested, including 20 workers of the electricity companies, so far.

The breakup shows Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is on top of the list with a recovery of over Rs10 billion. The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is ranked second on the list with a Rs9 billion recovery.

The secretary power division said that so far 272 officers of the electricity companies have been suspended after being found involved in the power theft.

It may be noted that the caretaker government has launched a crackdown on power thieves across the country to minimize the losses in the power sector to ease circular debt. The International Monetary Fund has ‘asked’ Pakistan to minimise the circular debt in the power sector.

