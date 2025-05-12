24 state-owned enterprises to be privatised in three phases, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan National Assembly recently received a list of 24 nationalized enterprises scheduled for Privatization, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Pakistan Privatization.



According to the decision finalized in a meeting on August 2, 2024, highlights a three-phase privatization strategy.

Ministry of Privatization has categorized the privatization into three phases, in which the entities which fall in the first phase will be privatized within one year, while the entities falling in Phase two within one to three years, and Phase three within three to five years.

List of Entities Phase wise

Phase One:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

First Women Bank

House Building Finance Corporation

Agricultural Development Bank

Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

Sindh Engineering Limited

Phase Two:

State Life Insurance Corporation

Pakistan Reinsurance Company

Central Power Generation Company

Jamshoro Power Company

Northern Power Generation Company

Lakhra Power Generation Company

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)

Hazara Electric Supply Company

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company

Peshawar Electric Supply Company

Sukkur Electric Supply Company

Phase Three:

Postal Life Insurance Company

Upon a question raised by a member, Bashir Khan, during a National Assembly session about the completed privatizations and revenue generation, the Parliamentary Secretary responded that PIA’s privatization is likely to be completed this year by October-November 2025.

Moreover, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif mentioned that the government is strategic alliance for PIA, but if not successful, it may be executed with the complete sale of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

According to recent reports, 25 state-owned enterprises are ready to be privatised. Included in the list is the top name of PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel in New York. The list also contains name of power generation plants and insurance companies.

In the last 32 years, a total of 178 government-owned companies have been privatized, resulting in 6.49 trillion Pakistani rupees being generated.