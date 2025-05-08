PIA issues advisory for passengers amid Indo-Pak tensions

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued advisory for passengers amid disrupted flight operation due to Indo-Pak tensions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to PIA spokesperson, ongoing security concerns have disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International airport.

The airline stated that due to temporary restrictions on certain air routes, multiple flights have been affected or diverted to ensure the safety of passengers and airline assets.

“Some air corridors have been limited purely as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson said, adding that alternative arrangements are being made for passengers of diverted flights, including accommodation and assistance.

The PIA has advised all travelers to verify flight status with the airline before arriving at the airport.

Read more: Pakistan suspends flight operations at major airports

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.