Pakistan blocks all trade routes for India-bound goods

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has imposed a ban on the import of goods from its land, sea, and air routes to India, citing national security and public interest concerns, ARY News reported.

According to details, all Indian goods have now been officially declared prohibited. The government has announced that no cargo will be allowed to transit to India through Pakistani territory under any circumstance, including sea, land, or air routes.

Additionally, the ban also applies to goods originating from third countries if they are intended for India and pass through Pakistani territory.

However, the Ministry of Commerce clarified that the restriction will not apply to shipments for which a bill of lading or letter of credit (LC) has already been issued before the announcement of the ban.

This move marks another escalation in economic and diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Pakistan banned the entry of Indian flag carriers from entering its ports following rising tensions after the Pahalgam incident.

As per details, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has formally imposed a ban on Indian-flagged cargo vessels from entering Pakistani ports. Official notification is also issued.

In addition, the ministry has directed that no Pakistani-flagged ships will be allowed to dock at Indian ports, citing the current escalation in Pakistan-India tensions as the reason behind the decision.

Similarly, India imposed an immediate ban on all imports from Pakistan, citing national security concerns, Indian media outlets reported on Saturday.

An official notification from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued on Saturday, states:

“Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. The direct or indirect import, or transit, of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exceptions to this prohibition will require prior approval from the Government of India.”