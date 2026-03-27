Pakistan enhances port operations to strengthen transshipment sector

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has taken significant steps to promote transshipment, aiming to position the country as a key regional logistics hub, ARY News reported.

These measures are expected to enhance cargo handling capacity and improve operational efficiency across major ports in Pakistan.

As part of the initiative, Pakistan has increased the overall capacity of its ports. Karachi Port Trust has been made fully operational with a handling capacity of 20,000 TEUs, while Port Qasim now operates at 12,500 TEUs capacity. Gwadar Port has also been activated with a capacity of 5,000 TEUs.

The expansion aims to maximize container handling and improve transshipment cargo flow. At Karachi Port, around 8,000 containers have been received and 3,500 dispatched, leaving a balance of 4,500 containers. Meanwhile, Port Qasim currently holds 3,485 containers, reflecting increased activity within Pakistan’s port system.

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To further facilitate trade, the government has amended transshipment rules through an SRO, allowing cargo storage at off-dock terminals. Storage capacity at these terminals has been increased to 60,000 containers, a move expected to ease congestion and reduce turnaround times in Pakistan.

In a bid to lower costs, the National Logistics Corporation has reduced scanning charges by 50 percent, with potential discounts of up to 75 percent for vessels carrying full transshipment cargo. Terminal operators have also cut scanning charges by 25 percent, while port fees for transshipment vessels have been reduced by up to 60 percent.

These incentives have made Pakistan more attractive for international shipping lines. Additionally, Pakistan has introduced sea-to-air transshipment facilities and enabled roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and break-bulk cargo handling. Authorities are also considering sea-to-road transshipment options to further strengthen connectivity in Pakistan.

Officials stated that these measures mark a significant step toward transforming Pakistan into a strong regional transshipment hub, with ongoing improvements in scanning systems and operational parameters to ensure efficiency and transparency.