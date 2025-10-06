Asad Qaiser urges PPP to act on no-confidence move, vows PTI’s full support

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has offered the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) its support if it decides to move a no-confidence motion against the government, ARY News reported.

Former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser extended the offer, saying, “If the PPP is serious, let them bring a no-confidence motion — we will support it. We welcome PPP’s friendly fire.”

The development comes amid continued friction between the PPP and the ruling PML-N, following recent remarks by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that angered the PPP leadership.

The PPP’s discontent was evident on Friday when its lawmakers staged a walkout from the National Assembly, though government members later persuaded them to return to the House.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari made it clear that CM Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone for her statement.

Reacting to the demand of PPP for an apology, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz will not apologize for her remarks during a recent public gathering.

She also referred to the Cholistan water canal issue, stating that Punjab had stepped back despite protests from Sindh. “PPP should focus on its own work and let PML-N do its job,” she asserted.

Bukhari strongly rejected calls for an apology from the Punjab CM. “Why should Maryam Nawaz apologize for working for the rights of Punjabis? People praise Lahore’s development; they should turn Karachi into Europe too.

In Sindh, people wish they had a CM like Maryam Nawaz,” she said.

Bukhari said that this is not the time for politics, noting that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is helping the people who suffered losses.

The Punjab minister said the government is fully empowered to decide how to assist flood-affected people, adding that any suggestions given by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are not binding.