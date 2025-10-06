Asad Qaiser urges PPP to act on no-confidence move, vows PTI’s full support

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 06, 2025
    • -
  • 310 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Asad Qaiser urges PPP to act on no-confidence move, vows PTI’s full support
Share Post Using...