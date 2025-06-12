Pakistan Railway Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railway Police successfully baffled a smuggling attempt of hazardous betel nut worth millions in Pakistani currency in Karachi, ARY News reported.



According to reports, the Anti-Theft Team Circle A carried out the operation against betel nut smuggling at Karachi Port, where 463.200 kilograms of harmful betel nut were seized by the authorities.

The Pakistan Railway Police officials caught the suspects red-handed while struggling to transport cartons of betel nut from the KBX warehouse at Karachi Port using pushcarts.



Acting speedily, two individuals were arrested by the Pakistan Railway Police, identified as Siraj and Niaz Ahmed. The officials seized the illegal goods on the spot.

Suspects will face legal proceedings as the case has been registered against them at the Railway Police Karachi City Station, ensuring the culprits get the punishment they deserve.

The successful operation highlights the dedication of law enforcement agencies to curb betel nut smuggling and defend public health.

