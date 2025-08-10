web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan Railways made important announcement on Quetta train operations

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Sunday said train operations from Quetta will resume once security clearance is obtained.

A PR spokesperson said passengers would be transported back to Quetta in the meantime. Commenting on the situation, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said, “Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve.”

Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on the track near Spezand Station in Quetta, derailing five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express bound for Peshawar.

Rescue teams from PR and security agencies quickly reached the site, and all passengers aboard the train remained safe.

The blast occurred when Jaffar Express was passing by the area, injuring one passenger, according to a railway official.

Read More: Balochistan train service being suspended, says Railways Minister

Meanwhile, Railways Minister on Sunday said that owing to poor security conditions train operation being suspended in Balochistan for some days.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi has stated that Peshawar to Quetta Jaffar Express service will remain suspended from August 10 to 13, while Peshawar bound Jaffar Express from Quetta to remain suspended from 11-14 August.

Karachi to Quetta Bolan Mail’s operation has been suspended from August 10 to 15, railway minister said.

He said the train operation from Quetta will be resumed after issuance of the security clearance.

Earlier, Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express— carrying 440 passengers — was attacked on March 11 and several persons were taken hostage in the ambush, prompting a two-day security operation to neutralize the threat and rescue the captives.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.