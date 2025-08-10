Pakistan Railways made important announcement on Quetta train operations

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Sunday said train operations from Quetta will resume once security clearance is obtained.

A PR spokesperson said passengers would be transported back to Quetta in the meantime. Commenting on the situation, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said, “Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve.”

Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on the track near Spezand Station in Quetta, derailing five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express bound for Peshawar.

Rescue teams from PR and security agencies quickly reached the site, and all passengers aboard the train remained safe.

The blast occurred when Jaffar Express was passing by the area, injuring one passenger, according to a railway official.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister on Sunday said that owing to poor security conditions train operation being suspended in Balochistan for some days.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi has stated that Peshawar to Quetta Jaffar Express service will remain suspended from August 10 to 13, while Peshawar bound Jaffar Express from Quetta to remain suspended from 11-14 August.

Karachi to Quetta Bolan Mail’s operation has been suspended from August 10 to 15, railway minister said.

He said the train operation from Quetta will be resumed after issuance of the security clearance.

Earlier, Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express— carrying 440 passengers — was attacked on March 11 and several persons were taken hostage in the ambush, prompting a two-day security operation to neutralize the threat and rescue the captives.