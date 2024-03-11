Pakistan Railways announces Ramadan timings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced ticket booking office hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the details, Pakistan Railways spokesperson in a statement said that the ticket booking offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the first 15 days of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Citizens could book tickets for the afternoon shift Monday through Friday between 1 and 6 p.m.

There will be a Friday prayer break from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. After the 15th of Ramadan, the reservation office would be open till 9 pm with Iftar break.

Read More: Ramadan 2024: SBP notifies new bank timings

Earlier in the day, The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revised its office and business timings for the month of Ramazan, 2024.

“During the ensuing month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1445 A.H., the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs,” read a notification.

The SBP will observe office hours from 9am to 3:30pm with a prayer break from 2pm to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. Office timings for Friday will be 8:30am to 1pm, with no break.