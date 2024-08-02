Pakistan Railways announces resumption of Sir Syed Express

Pakistan Railways has decided to revive the Sir Syed Express from September 1, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification issued by the Pakistan Railways, Sir Syed Express is being restored from September 1. The train will run between Karachi cantt. to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Railways announced to decrease in fares of all classes of passenger trains which will be in effect from August 3.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, there is a reduction of 100 to 150 rupees on AC class tickets and Rs 50 in the fare of economy class.

This reduction in fares will be applicable from August 3 on all the passenger trains across the country.

A spokesperson for PR stated, “The decision to reduce fares is part of our ongoing efforts to make train travel more accessible and affordable for everyone. We hope this initiative will not only benefit our passengers but also boost the overall usage of our rail services.”

The new fares will come into effect on Saturday, August 3, and passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the reduced rates for their travel plans.