Pakistan Railways announces revival of two trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced the restoration of two suspended train services, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi. He said the Babu Passenger Train and Sandal Express will resume operations within two weeks.

The minister said the Lahore-to-Lala Musa Babu Passenger Train will restart from August 20, while the Sandal Express, operating from Multan to Sargodha via Jhang, will resume service from August 21.

Hanif Abbasi said both trains had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the decision to restore them was taken to facilitate passengers and improve the operational interests of Pakistan Railways.

He added that more previously suspended train services would also be restored during the current year as part of efforts to expand railway operations and improve passenger facilities.

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On April 12, Pakistan Railways launched an upgraded Safari Train service, marking a renewed push to promote rail tourism and improve passenger experience.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurated the revamped train at Rawalpindi Railway Station, stating that the initiative is part of broader efforts by Pakistan Railways to modernise the country’s railway system.

The upgraded Safari Train features air-conditioned coaches, improved seating, and a family-friendly environment. It has been redesigned as a tourism-oriented service under Pakistan Railways, offering short stopovers at various stations along the route, along with planned recreational activities.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy extended stays and dining facilities at scenic destinations, including Attock Khurd.