Pakistan Railways announces suspension of This train

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced the suspension of Sir Syed Express’ operations, ARY News reported.

The decision was made after the private company operating the train refused to continue services due to declining revenue.

The train, which ran between Karachi and Rawalpindi, was outsourced to the private sector.

Additionally, Pakistan Railways resumed the Shah Hussain Express today between Karachi-Lahore, providing significant relief to passengers travelling between the two cities.

The train departed from Karachi Cantonment Station at 7:30 pm and would arrive in Lahore at 2:15 pm passing through major cities like Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Khanewal and Faisalabad.

The return journey from Lahore will commence at 7:00 pm, to reach Karachi at 2:05 pm.

The train consist of 10 economy class coaches, 2 AC business class coaches, 2 AC standard class coaches, 1 power plant, and a brake van.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways will operate two special trains to facilitate the disciples of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on his annual Urs at Sehwan Sharif.

The first special train will leave Faisalabad station at 10:00 pm on February 14, Friday to reach Sehwan Sharif on Saturday at 2:15 pm through Shurkot, Lodhran, Rohri, Dadu.

The second train will leave Lahore station at 3:00 pm on February 15, Saturday to reach Sehwan Sharif on Sunday at 9:00 am.

While, on return, the Faisalabad bound train will leave Sehwan at 4:00 pm on February 20 to reach the next day at 9:00 am and Lahore bound train will leave at 5:00 pm to reach the next day at 11:30 am.