Pakistan Railways hikes fares by 2pc

ISLAMABAD: Following the increase in petroleum products prices, Pakistan Railways also jacked up fares of passenger and freight trains by two percent.

According to a notification, the increase in the fares would be in effect from February 17. “The new fares would apply on all classes of passenger and freight trains,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department notified Rs5 increase in Orange Line fares with immediate effect. The fares are increased after the hike in petroleum products prices on February 15.

According to the notification, the minimum fare has been raised from Rs20 to Rs25, while the maximum fare stood at Rs45 from Rs40.

Similarly, Multan Metrobus System’s one side fare has also been raised from Rs20 to Rs25.

Read More: Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2, diesel by Rs8

Earlier on Thursday, the caretaker government approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs2.73 per litre for the next fortnight, on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to a notification by the finance ministry, the price of petrol increased by Rs 2.73 per litre and High-Speed Diesel by Rs 8.37 per litre.

