Pakistan Railways increases platform ticket price

LAHORE: In a step towards overcoming financial losses, the Pakistan Railways has decided to increase platform ticket rates with immediate effect, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the PR department has jacked up the platform ticket rate from Rs 10 to Rs20 across all railway stations of the country.

The new rates will be applicable from February 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways recently increased railway fares following the hike in petroleum products across the country.

The railway ministry raised the fares of trains by eight per cent. The fare increase had been applied to all trains and all classes, excluding Green Line.

In a statement, the Railways spokesman said that the recent increase in diesel prices put additional burden of over Rs10 million per day, adding that in this regard, the ministry decided to raise the faires.

