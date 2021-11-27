Pakistan Railways announces to restore Karachi-Quetta Bolan Mail

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced to restore Quetta-Karachi bound Bolan Mail from December 1, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by PR in this connection.

“It has been decided to restore 3-Up/4-Dn (Bolan Mail) between Karachi-Quetta-Karachi via Dadu/Jacobabad with effect from 01-12-21,” read the notification.

The operations of Bolan Mail remained suspended for almost two years due to COVID-19 spread in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways earlier outsourced the commercial management of nine trains to the private sector under a public-private partnership.

According to the Ministry of Railways official, PR outsourced trains in order to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department.

The trains included Mehran Express, Fareed Express, Faiz Ahmad Faiz Express, Jinnah Express, Mehran Express, Badar Express, Sir Syed Express, Ghauri Express, Mianwali Express.

