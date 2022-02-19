Pakistan railways mulls up to 15% hike in train fares

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) is mulling over a hike of up to 15 per cent in fares of passenger and freight trains to offset the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

The railway department (PR) has started deliberations to jack up rail fares by 10 to 15 per cent in light of the increase in fuel prices. The ministry of railways will make a final decision on the hike.

The last time the railways jacked up train fares was on November 1. Fares of passenger trains were jacked up by 10 per cent while charges of freight trains were hiked by five per cent.

On February 15, the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12 per litre effective from February 16.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs9.43.

The price of Kerosene oil also increased by Rs10.08 per litre, according to the notification.

