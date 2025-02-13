Pakistan Railways restore This train between Karachi-Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced the restoration of the Shah Hussain Express between Karachi-Lahore, providing significant relief to passengers travelling between the two cities.

Railway authorities have decided to restore Shah Hussain Express effective from February 25, 2025. The train will depart from Karachi Cantonment Station at 7:30 pm and arrive in Lahore at 2:15 pm passing through major cities like Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Khanewal and Faisalabad.

The return journey from Lahore will commence at 7:00 pm, to reach Karachi at 2:05 pm.

The train will consist of 10 economy class coaches, 2 AC business class coaches, 2 AC standard class coaches, 1 power plant, and a brake van.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways will operate two special trains to facilitate the disciples of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on his annual Urs at Sehwan Sharif.

The first special train will leave Faisalabad station at 10:00 pm on February 14, Friday to reach Sehwan Sharif on Saturday at 2:15 pm through Shurkot, Lodhran, Rohri, Dadu.

The second train will leave Lahore station at 3:00 pm on February 15, Saturday to reach Sehwan Sharif on Sunday at 9:00 am.

While, on return, the Faisalabad bound train will leave Sehwan at 4:00 pm on February 20 to reach the next day at 9:00 am and Lahore bound train will leave at 5:00 pm to reach the next day at 11:30 am.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways has decided to outsource seven more passenger trains to the private sector, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The bids for train auction will be received up to February 25, according to sources.

The railways have decided to handover seven trains, Hazara Express, Karachi Express, Farid Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Sukkur Express, Rawalpindi Express and Mohenjo Daro Express to the private sector, sources said.

The railways authorities have clarified that these trains will not be privatized but outsourced to the private sector. “The outsourcing will help in improving facilities for passengers and better revenue generation,” officials said.