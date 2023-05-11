Pakistan Railways restores Bahauddin Zakaria Express

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express between Multan and Karachi from June 1, 2023, ARY News reported.

The Bahauddin Zakaria Express will depart from Karachi city and Multan simultaneously. The passenger train has been restored after nine months.

The railway track was damaged in the floods last year and the operations were suspended by Pakistan Railway (PR).

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways had told the National assembly’s Railway Committee that Pakistan Railways suffered infrastructural damages of Rs500 billion amid devastating floods in the country.

‘Looks like our tracks are under the ocean at multiple locations,’ CEO Farrukh Taimoor. CEO Railways Farrukh Taimoor briefed the Railway Committee of the National Assembly about damages caused to the infrastructure. Railways have suffered damage of over Rs500 billion, Farrukh told.

He told that at certain locations their repair teams were met with flooding while they were working. The department does not have enough funds to pay employees’ salaries, he added.

The CEO added that the suspension of train operations at multiple routes has caused damage of Rs7 billion. Nevertheless, they have not halted the whole operation and operating on the remaining functional tracks, he added.