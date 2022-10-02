Pakistan Railways restores operation from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Sunday restored its operations from Karachi as the Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba Express left leaves Karachi Cantt Station with 1500 passengers on board, ARY News reported.

The train left for Peshawar from Karachi at 10:15 am. According to the railways’ authorities, 1,200 passengers booked their computerized tickets and 300 passengers bought their tickets from the station.

Pakistan Railways had decided to restore passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province.

“From October 05, Karakoram, Karachi Express, and Business Express will be run between Karachi and Lahore,” he said, adding that the decision was taken in a meeting headed by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

The spokesman said that the duration for Karachi-Lahore travel has been set at 22 hours and more coaches will be added to the trains. The travel duration will be reviewed after 30 days and will be reduced gradually.

