Railways decides to resume train operations for Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to restore passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province.

According to a spokesperson for railways, Khyber Mail, Rehman Baba Express will resume their operations to Karachi from October 02.

“From October 05, Karakoram, Karachi Express, and Business Express will be run between Karachi and Lahore,” he said, adding that the decision was taken in a meeting headed by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

The spokesman said that the duration for Karachi-Lahore travel has been set at 22 hours and more coaches will be added to the trains. The travel duration will be reviewed after 30 days and will be reduced gradually.

On September 24, railway officials said the repair work of the track, which got damaged in devastating floods in the region, will be completed by September 29.

“Train booking for the route will begin in the next two days, according to officials.

Pakistan Railways had extended the suspension of train operation from Karachi for 10 more days on September 20, citing damages to train tracks from Nawabshah to Khairpur.

The department had issued a notification to reimburse advance booking fees to customers.

“Train tracks have started drying at multiple locations from Nawabshah to Khairpur, while it is underwater from Paddidan to Bochheri”, officials said.

The track from Bhirya Road station to Paddidan has dried up completely. While, train operation, with a caution speed of 15 km/h, can be restored from Bochheri to Paddidan, they said.

The department is conducting a survey of the track condition from Ran Pathani station to Khairpur.

