Pakistan Railways announces to stop salaries of unvaccinated staff

LAHORE: Following the NCOC’s decision, the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday declared Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all staff, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the Ministry of Railways in this connection.

The PR has issued directives to all divisional headquarters regarding vaccination of all employees by August 31.

“The ministry will stop salaries of employees who refused to inoculate themselves against Covid-19 by August 31,” read the notification.

Yesterday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had directed all cabin crew to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

A notification was also issued in this connection by the national airliner.

“All cabin crew are required to submit their vaccination certificate, fully or partially vaccinated, to scheduling and operation certification sections of flight services division,” read the notification issued by PIA.

The COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,133.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 4,119 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 52,291 samples were tested.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.8 per cent, it said. Pakistan’s caseload climbed to 1,015,827 after 3,262 new infections were detected.