Pakistan Railways suspends Quetta-Peshawar train services

QUETTA: The Pakistan Railways has suspended train operations between Quetta and Peshawar for two days due to prevailing flood conditions, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Pakistan Railway authorities the Jaffar Express will not depart from Quetta to Peshawar on August 25 and 26 as a precautionary measure.

However, officials added that the Chaman Passenger Train departed from Quetta as per its scheduled time.

The Pakistan Railways has embarked on a large-scale programme to digitize and automate its network in a bid to enhance safety, cut down delays and bring efficiency to passenger and freight movement across the country.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, advanced communication and signalling systems are being deployed across key sections of the national railway network.

The upgradation includes installation of a computerized interlocking system at Landhi, Jummagoth, Badal Nala and Sarhad stations to replace manual controls, significantly improving train routing and accident-prevention capability.

In parallel, the Karachi–Lahore section telecom system is being overhauled with a digital microwave radio communication system, ensuring uninterrupted and secure data transmission for train operations.

A Push-to-Talk digital communication network is also being gradually rolled out in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sukkur and Karachi divisions to strengthen real-time coordination between field staff and control rooms.