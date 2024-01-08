15.9 C
Pakistan Railways to initiate fuel monitoring system from Jan 10

ISLAMABAD: The online fuel monitoring system of Pakistan Railways is ready for installation and will be functional from January 10, Caretaker Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar was informed on Monday.

The interim minister for railways presided over a meeting which discussed the railway business plan and options to increase revenue.

The implementation of this system promises enhanced operational efficiency, real-time fuel tracking, and substantial financial savings, ushering in a new era of innovation and effectiveness in the realm of railway management as well as performance.

The decision to introduce a fuel track management system was taken in December. It aims to monitor and optimise fuel supply and curtail expenditures.

The Pakistan Railways chairman ordered the installation of electric meters in residential units at the railways colonies and urged acceleration of transitioning the railway network to solar power.

The meeting highlighted efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, with plans to open railway hospitals in Quetta on December 25 and Peshawar on December 31 for public access.

In a move to improve passenger amenities, the meeting decided to install executive toilets at major railway stations. Additionally, the development of acquiring land for the Thar coal project was reviewed, emphasising the railway’s commitment to sustainable practices.

 

