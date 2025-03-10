Pakistan Railways to operate four special trains on Eidul Fitr

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Monday announced that Pakistan Railways will operate four special trains to facilitate passengers during Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

He was addressing media in Islamabad outside the Parliament House.

Hanif Abbasi stated that Pakistan Railways will offer a 20per cent special discount to passengers traveling on Eidul Fitr.

Millions of commuters travel from mega cities to their hometowns on Eid, leading to increased demand for transport. While private transporters hike fares, many passengers prefer trains for a comfortable journey with families and children.

