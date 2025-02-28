Ramadan 2025: Pakistan Railways announces new reservation timing

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways administration has announced revised working timings for reservation offices across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the morning shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the evening shift will function from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Additionally, on Fridays, there will be a break for Juma prayers from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

However, reservation offices that operate on a single shift will continue with their existing working hours.

The new timings will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramadan, after which all reservation offices will revert to their previous schedules.

This adjustment aims to facilitate passengers and staff during the fasting month, ensuring smooth operations while accommodating Ramadan routines.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced the suspension of Sir Syed Express’ operations, ARY News reported.

The decision was made after the private company operating the train refused to continue services due to declining revenue.

The train, which ran between Karachi and Rawalpindi, was outsourced to the private sector.

Additionally, Pakistan Railways resumed the Shah Hussain Express today between Karachi-Lahore, providing significant relief to passengers travelling between the two cities.

The train departed from Karachi Cantonment Station at 7:30 pm and would arrive in Lahore at 2:15 pm passing through major cities like Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Khanewal and Faisalabad.

The return journey from Lahore will commence at 7:00 pm, to reach Karachi at 2:05 pm.

The train consist of 10 economy class coaches, 2 AC business class coaches, 2 AC standard class coaches, 1 power plant, and a brake van.