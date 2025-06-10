Pakistan Railways to provide free Wi-Fi service in 40 trains

MULTAN: Pakistan Railways announced to provide free Wi-Fi service in 40 trains very soon.

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said under the directives of Prime Minister, Pakistan Railways is working towards extending both passenger and freight services to central Asia.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Tuesday, he said that uplifting Pakistan Railways has become indispensable for development of the country.

He said that 155 railway stations will be shifted on solar system within two months and free Wi-Fi service also be provided in over 40 trains very soon.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways achieved a record revenue of approximately Rs 83 billion over the past 11 months, representing an increase of almost Rs 6 billion compared to the same period last year, officials stated.

Out of the total revenue, passenger trains contributed Rs42 billion, while freight trains generated Rs29 billion. According to Pakistan Railways officials, an additional Rs12 billion was earned through other sources.

Giving breakup, the officials said that Karachi Division led with Rs13 billion from passenger trains and Rs25 billion from freight trains.

Lahore Division stood second, earning Rs10 billion revenue from passenger trains and Rs0.75 billion from freight trains. Both Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions recorded around Rs4 billion each from the passenger sector.

The Pakistan Railways witnessed an improvement as compared to the same period last year, when it earned around Rs77 billion.

Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Railways will be put back on its feet with hard work and dedication.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways has inducted 30 new high-speed and high-capacity freight wagons into its network to modernize Pakistan’s freight transport system and support the business community.