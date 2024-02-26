Electricity tariff increased by Rs7.5 per unit

ISLAMABAD: In another shock to the already overburdened power consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a hike of Rs7.5 per unit in the price of electricity as part of the fuel price adjustment (FCA).

According to NEPRA notification, the power sector’s regulatory authority approved increase in the electricity tariff by Rs7.5 per kilowatt hour (kWh) under the head FCA of January 2024 and this hike in power tariff will be charged to power consumers during the month of March 2024.

The increase will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and the power consumers of K-Electric (KE). The hike in the power tariff will cause Rs66 billion worth additional burden on the already burdened power consumers.

Earlier, it was reported that the power tariff is likely to go up as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to hike the electricity rate by Rs 7.13/unit on account of fuel price adjustment.

The petition was moved by CPPA before the NEPRA, stating that 11.12 percent of total power generation in January came from hydropower plants, 16.51 percent from coal-fired plants, 12.45 percent from natural gas and 20.78 percent of total power was generated from nuclear plants.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The decision was announced after the NEPRA completed a hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.