Power tariff jacked up by Rs5.62/unit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday increased the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA), ARY News reported.

The decision was announced after the NEPRA completed a hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.

The approval will put an additional burden of Rs49 billion on the power consumers. The consumers will pay an additional amount in next month’s electricity bills.

The recent power hike will not affect K-Electric and Lifeline consumers. The NEPRA said it will release the detailed verdict later.

It is to be noted that the NEPRA jacked up the power tariff by Rs4.13 per unit under fuel adjustment for November.

Earlier, at the request of the caretaker government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the tariff hike to maintain the uniform electricity tariff across the country.