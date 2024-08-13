Pakistan reacts to arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material

ISLAMABD: Pakistan has shown concern over reports of consistent incidents of theft and illegal sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on Tuesday stated that Pakistan is concerned while responding to a query about Pakistan’s reaction to the arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material.

“Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India,” she said.

In the latest incident, a gang of individuals were found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth US$ 100 million in quantity. Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021.

Last month, five individuals with a radioactive device were reportedly stolen from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) were also found from Dehradun, according to Pakistan Foreign Office statement.

“These recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material,” said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. These incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual use materials inside India.

“The international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals,” she asserted.

“It is dangerous for such sensitive material in India to be routinely found in the wrong hands.”

Pakistan reiterated its call for a thorough investigation of theft and illegal sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.