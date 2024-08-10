Pakistan rejects Indian claims of involvement in Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

The Foreign Office has dismissed Indian allegations that Islamabad influenced the resignation of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch firmly denied claims in a news conference that Pakistan were involved in the political crisis in Bangladesh leading to Hasina’s resignation.

She criticized Indian political leaders and media for habitually attributing their domestic and international policy failures to Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan and Bangladesh maintain positive relations, which have strengthened over recent years.

He highlighted the positive relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh, expressing solidarity with the Bangladeshi people and hoping for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing unrest in that country.

After Hasina resigned Monday, Bangladesh Army chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced the formation of a transitional government.

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament Tuesday, which was elected in January when Hasina became prime minister for a fourth time.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office Thursday to lead a 17-member transitional administration in Bangladesh.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has demanded a national election within three months to hand power to the people’s representatives.