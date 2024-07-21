Pakistan reacts to vandalising of its Consulate General in Germany

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office conveyed strong protest to the German Government over the failure of its authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of Pakistan’s consulate.

The statement mentioned the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 under which it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.

The foreign office added that in yesterday’s incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff.

It urged the German Government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany.

The Foreign Office also urged the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.

Earlier, a group of Afghan nationals protested and tried to enter the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany.

Reports indicate that the Afghan nationals were allowed to hold a peaceful protest by German authorities but they turned violent and threw stones at the consulate building, leading to heightened tensions.

German police have detained two Afghan nationals and anticipate more arrests as they continue to identify additional protesters with the help of video footage.