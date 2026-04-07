PM Shehbaz reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud this afternoon, during which they discussed the ongoing hostilities in the region.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering and unflinching solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the wake of the ongoing attacks, and reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of the attack at the Al Jubeil oil facility in Saudi Arabia earlier today.

Spoke with my dear brother, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman,Crown Prince & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Condemned today’s attack on the Al Jubeil oil facility. We stand shoulder to… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Shehbaz Sharif assured the Crown Prince that Pakistani people and government would always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters, just as the Saudi leadership and people have always supported Pakistan, through thick and thin. He also apprised the Crown Prince on latest developments in Pakistan’s mediation efforts to de-escalate the Middle East crisis.

The Prime Minister lauded the wisdom and sagacity of the Saudi leadership in exercising maximum restraint during the ongoing crisis. He said Pakistan is working assiduously for the success of the peace efforts, in partnership with other countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes and respectful regards for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Also Read: Pakistan strongly condemns Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep concern and unequivocally condemned the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran last night on energy facilities in the Eastern Region of the Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“Pakistan mourns the loss of life resulting from these attacks and strongly deplores the damage inflicted on vital infrastructure. The Government of Pakistan conveys its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and firmly stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this difficult time,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The statement added that the Pakistan government considers these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a dangerous escalation that undermines regional peace and stability.