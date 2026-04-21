ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$ 1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20April2026. This is the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche of $2 billion has already,” SBP posted on its X account.

State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$ 1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20April2026. This is the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche of $2 billion has already… — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 21, 2026

Last week, Saudi Arabia extended financial support to Pakistan by depositing $2 billion into the account of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that Saudi Arabia committed $3 billion in additional financial support for Pakistan, with disbursement expected next week.

He further stated that the existing $5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while speaking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026. He also shared key details regarding Saudi financial support and the government’s broader external financing strategy.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$2 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 15April2026,” SBP posted on its X account.