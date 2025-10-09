Pakistan receives $3.2b in remittances in September 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received 3.2 billion dollars in remittances during the month of September 2025.

According to Finance Ministry, inflows hit $9.5 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to $8.8 billion during the corresponding period last year.

The Finance Ministry in its statement, said that remittances are a lifeline for households and a cushion for our external account.

Earlier in July 2025, Pakistan received $3.2 billion in workers’ remittances, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

According to the central bank, the inflows were primarily sourced from major overseas employment destinations, with the highest contributions coming from Saudi Arabia (US$823.7 million), United Arab Emirates (US$665.2 million), United Kingdom (US$450.4 million) and United States of America (US$269.6 million), SBP added.

The rise in remittances marks a positive start to FY2025–26, offering crucial support to Pakistan’s external account and foreign exchange reserves.

SBP noted that policy efforts to encourage formal remittance channels and increased use of digital transfer platforms have contributed to the continued growth in inflows.