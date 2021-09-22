Pakistan receives ten million more Covid vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: Ten million more doses of two Chinese vaccines have arrived in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the NDMA in a Twitter statement said three million doses of SinoVac vaccine and seven million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Pakistan on September 19-21.

ALSO READ: COVID VACCINE SAFE FOR BREASTFEEDING, PREGNANT WOMEN: NCOC

The jabs have been handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services for onward distribution among the provinces.

Another consignment of 3 Million doses of #SinoVac and 7 Million doses of #SinoPharm vaccines procured by NDMA, arrived in Pakistan on 19 – 21 Sep 2021 & handed over to MoNHSR&C. Spokesperson NDMA. — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) September 22, 2021

On September 16, 0.5 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine had arrived in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: PFIZER SHOWS COVID-19 VACCINE SAFE AND PROTECTIVE IN KIDS

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the NDMA said the vaccine purchased by it arrived on September 16 and has been handed over to Ministry of National Health and Services, Regulations and Coordination.