Pakistan records 1,308 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 54 more lives across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The overall death toll has reached 27,947, while the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has been recorded at 1,252,656.

Statistics 5 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,907

Positive Cases: 1308

Positivity %: 2.67%

Deaths : 54

Patients on Critical Care: 3110 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 5, 2021

During the last 24 hours, 48,907 tests were conducted out of which 1,380 remained positive at the positivity rate of 2.67 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.84%.

So far, 1,178,883 people have regained their health from the pandemic, including 1,634, during the last 24 hours, while 3,110 people are still in critical condition across the country.

Sindh remains the worst-coronavirus hit province with 460,748 infections so far, Punjab 433,687, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 174,841 cases, Islamabad 105,801, Balochistan 32,992, AJK 34,253 and GB remains on the list of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan with 10,334 new infections.

A vigorous campaign to ensure a hundred per cent vaccination against COVID-19 continues across the country with enforcement of suspension of services to unvaccinated. In compliance with instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Center, special teams at the district and Tehsil levels are checking the people in different sectors particularly transport and education to ensure mobility of only vaccinated people.

