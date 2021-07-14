Pakistan records 1,980 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,980 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of confirmed infections to 978,847.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 24 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 22,642.

Also Read: PAKISTAN ADMINISTERS OVER HALF MILLION DOSES OF COVID VACCINES IN SINGLE DAY

A total of 47,472 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,980 patients came back positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.17 per cent.

Statistics 14 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,472

Positive Cases: 1980

Positivity % : 4.17%

Deaths : 24 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 14, 2021

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department confirmed that 35 cases of the Delta variant, a highly infectious strain of COVID-19, which was first detected in India, have been reported in Karachi.

35 cases of the Delta variant were detected in samples collected from June 25 to July 9.

READ: PAKISTAN TO RECEIVE 15 MN COVID VACCINES FROM CHINA, COVAX IN JULY: SOURCES

The cases also involved a family of five living in Karachi’s Lyari locality.