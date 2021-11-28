Pakistan records 303 Covid infections, five deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,709, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 303 more people were infected with the virus.

A total of 36,979 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 303 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.81 per cent.

READ: PAKISTAN IMPOSES TRAVEL BAN FROM SEVEN COUNTRIES AMID OMICRON VARIANT

At present, 946 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Statistics 28 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,979

Positive Cases: 303

Positivity %: 0.81%

Deaths : 5

Patients on Critical Care: 946 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 28, 2021

Yesterday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that the NCOC decided to place the ban on seven countries amid fears of new Covid variant Omicron spreading more speedily than ever, and he stressed the urgency to vaccinate against the virus for everyone above 12 years of age.

The emergence of a new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older, Asad Umar had said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter following the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision to put back in place the travel restrictions, the federal minister had stressed how the new variant is causing ripples of worry globally.

“Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued to restrict travel from 6 south African countries and Hong Kong.”