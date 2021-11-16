Pakistan records lowest Covid positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: As many as 216 new patients of Covid-19 surfaced in the country in the past 24 hours, data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Tuesday.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response said a total of 33,435 samples were tested during this period, out of which 216 turned out to be positive, taking the caseload to 1,280,092.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.64 per cent, which is all-time lowest ever recorded since the authorities concerned started measuring the infection rate in March last year.

The last time the country reported infections below 230 was 14 months ago when 213 people were diagnosed with the viral disease on Aug 30, 2020.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,618 after six more people succumbed to the viral disease. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care has come down to 1,101.

Statistics 16 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,435

Positive Cases: 216

Positivity %: 0.64%

Deaths : 06

Patients on Critical Care: 1101 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 16, 2021

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that it was temporarily suspending Covid vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years from Monday (today).

It said that the Covid vaccination of children between 12 and 15 years will remain suspended from November 15 to 27 due to the national Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination drive.

