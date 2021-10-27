Pakistan records lowest daily Covid cases since pandemic outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The federal planning minister and chair of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar said Wednesday the country has recorded the “lowest positivity ratio since we started measuring covid”, ARY News reported.

The federal minister said the country also posted the “lowest patients on critical care”, and the “lowest daily mortality in a year”. The country’s daily Covid statistics showed 1.34 per cent positivity today as per NCOC.

In a tweet earlier today, Asad Umar ascribed the effect to the “positive impact of vaccination”, however he said that the vaccination drive must continue.

Alhamdulillah we now have lowest positivity ratio since we started measuring covid. Also have lowest patients on critical care & lowest daily mortality in a year. Positive impact of vaccination showing but vaccination drive must continue. Globally 7,500 died of covid yesterday. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 27, 2021

Earlier today, the NCOC daily counter noted 516 total cases countrywide out of 38,430 tests conducted. It said the country suffered 13 new deaths today in the past 24-hour-period.

Statistics 27 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,430

Positive Cases: 516

Positivity %: 1.34%

Deaths : 13

Patients on Critical Care: 1445 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 27, 2021

The NCOC tweet said 1,445 patients infected with Covid are on critical care at present across Pakistan.

Pakistan is nearing to eradicate the Polio virus, says Faisal Sultan

Separately yesterday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that Pakistan is nearing eradication of Poliovirus.

He was talking with a delegation of Pakistan Polio Eradication Program which called on him and briefed him about details of the polio surveillance review.

“We should not lose this golden opportunity,” the prime minister’s aide said.

Pakistan is engaged in efforts to eradicate the polio virus since 1994, he said. “The country has extremely improved its polio surveillance and controlled the virus with a best strategy,” Faisal Sultan said.

“Despite coronavirus pandemic Pakistan’s anti-polio program has launched best vaccination drives,” he said.

