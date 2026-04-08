Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.8 billion in March 2026

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday that remittances reached $3.8 billion during March 2026.

According to the central bank, monthly remittances increased by 16.5% on a month-on-month (m/m) basis, though they registered a slight decline of 5.5% on a year-on-year (y/y) basis.

On a cumulative basis, workers’ remittances grew by 8.2% to $30.3 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (July–March FY26), compared to the $28.0 billion received during the same period last year.

The SBP further noted that inflows during March 2026 were primarily sourced from Saudi Arabia ($918.4 million) and the United Arab Emirates ($823.7 million).

Additionally, Pakistanis in the United Kingdom (UK) contributed $587.3 million, while those in the United States of America sent a significant amount totaling $359.3 million.

Earlier, Pakistan received the highest amount of workers’ remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February 2026, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said overseas Pakistanis sent $696.24 million from the UAE during February, making it the largest source of remittances for the month.

Saudi Arabia followed closely, with Pakistan receiving $685.50 million in remittances from the kingdom.

Overall, Pakistan received $3.29 billion in remittances in February 2026, reflecting a 5.2 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, the SBP said.

Read More: Which country sent Pakistan the most remittances in February 2026?

For comparison, remittances stood at $3.12 billion in February 2025, while they were $3.46 billion in January 2026, indicating a slight month-on-month decline but a steady annual growth trend.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July 2025 to February 2026), total remittances reached $26.49 billion, marking a 10.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Among other major sources, Pakistan received $532.03 million from the United Kingdom and $319.46 million from the United States in February.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis remain a vital source of foreign exchange for the country, supporting household incomes and contributing to economic stability.