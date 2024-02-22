Pakistan recovered Rs75.166 billion from power pilfers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recovered over Rs75 billion during an ongoing drive against electricity pilfers across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The action against the power thieves across the country is yielding results to minimise the losses of the sector.

According to the details shared by the power division Rs75.166 billion have been recovered from the power thieves so far from September 1 to date in Pakistan.

Moreover, 44730 power pilfers have been taken into custody.

From February 11 to 18, the power division recovered Rs2.096 billion from the power pilfers and arrested 106 people. According to the breakup, Rs1.211 billion was recovered from Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan. 57 power thieves were also arrested during the said period.

Rs0.301 billion were recovered from power pilfers from Peshawar, while 26 people were also taken into custody.

Read more: Remote-controlled electricity theft uncovered in Pakistan

Rs.0.022 billion from tribal districts, merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs0.485 billion from Hyderabad and Sukkur and Rs0.077 were recovered from Quetta.

It may be noted that the caretaker government of Pakistan has launched a crackdown on power thieves across the country to minimize the losses in the power sector to ease circular debt.

The International Monetary Fund ‘asked’ Pakistan to minimise the circular debt in the power sector.