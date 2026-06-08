Pakistan rejects British MPs’ remarks on AJK

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monday, rejected the “unwarranted and ill-informed” remarks made by certain British Members of Parliament and members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said it had noted with concern the irresponsible and ill-informed insinuations made by certain members of the diaspora in the UK regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“These individuals are advised to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said, adding that they should instead contribute positively to the country of their residence.

The ministry also criticized ‘unwarranted’ remarks and queries raised by certain British MPs, saying they reflected a lack of awareness and disregard for the historical background of the issue.

“For those still living in colonial times, it bears reiterating that Pakistan is a sovereign and democratic republic,” the statement said. “Pakistan firmly believes in non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and expects the same from others.”

The Foreign Office emphasized that the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir fully recognize and respect citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and democratic participation.

However, it added that vandalism, destruction of public services, including hospitals, and the killing of innocent civilians and law enforcement officials cannot be permitted under any circumstances.

🔊PR No.1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pakistan Rejects Unwarranted Remarks on Azad Jammu & Kashmir 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8kKJgGOd4f — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 8, 2026

Pakistan urged the British Government to educate and caution those supporting proscribed organisations to refrain from such actions and to respect the democratic process, judicial decisions, and the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, four security personnel were martyred and three members of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) were killed during unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as police cleared miscreants from the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, police said on Monday.

Read More: Death toll rises to seven in AJK unrest; police clear CMH of miscreants