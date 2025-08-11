Pakistan rejects India’s ‘immature’ remarks about Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly rejected the remarks made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, calling them “immature” and yet another example of India’s tendency to distort facts and twist statements out of context.

In a statement, a Foreign Office Spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear state with a robust command and control system under full civilian oversight, had consistently exercised discipline and restraint when dealing with sensitive issues.

Responding to media queries regarding the statement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the remarks attributed to Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, the Spokesperson said, “Pakistan strongly rejects the immature remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs today, which once again reflect their chronic tendency to distort facts and misinterpret statements.”

The spokesperson further criticized India’s narrative of alleged nuclear blackmail, calling it a misleading and self-serving construct.

“Pakistan firmly opposes the use or threat of force. India’s sabre-rattling and war-mongering tactics, when confronted, lead to unfounded allegations that lack rationality,” the statement added.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s internationally recognized and sustained counterterrorism efforts, noting that Pakistan’s security forces remained the primary defense against terrorism. “The Indian MEA’s insinuations are irresponsible and completely unsubstantiated,” the Spokesperson said.

Pakistan also expressed concern over India’s reference to third countries in its statements, calling it a futile attempt to exert pressure. “This reflects India’s lack of diplomatic confidence and constitutes an unnecessary attempt to involve other nations,” the Spokesperson noted.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to being a responsible member of the international community, the Foreign Office Spokesperson stated that, “Contrary to India’s belligerent and jingoistic approach, Pakistan will continue to act with restraint and responsibility.”

However, the spokesperson made it clear that any act of Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with an immediate and proportional response. “The responsibility for any escalation will lie squarely with the Indian leadership,” the statement concluded.